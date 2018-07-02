Jordan Tyler Layne, 15, of Dunlap, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 as the result of injuries received in a four-wheeler accident. He was a sophomore at Sequatchie County High School.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Leota Hyde Gaston and Leonard Layne; nephew, Spencer Jones; and brother, Jeffery Michael Bonner.

Survivors include parents, Tony and Mary Gaston Layne, Dunlap; brothers, Michael Bonner and Derrick (Mandy) Layne; sisters, Trinity (Loyd) Ledford and Felisha Layne, all of Dunlap; and grandmother, Troas Knowland Layne of Palmer.

He will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins, and his church family who loved him so much. To his friends, he loved you all. We thank God for the fifteen years He gave us, and even though his time was short, he left a big impact on us all. God has a purpose for this and we are trusting Him. We love you so, Jordan.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 3 at Word of Life Assembly of God in Dunlap with Bro. Eddie Griffith officiating. Burial followed at Camp Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Bradyn Davis, Hunter Nolan, Jordan Cline, Avery Headrick, Tanner Cordell and Caleb Rigsby.