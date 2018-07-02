Freddy Swanger, age 81, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday morning, July 1, 2018. He was a carpenter for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cleo Swanger; wife, Maxine Swanger; son, Stephen

Ray Swanger; and brothers, Joe, James, Haskel, Quay, and Steve.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Mandi (Ryne) Meredith, Soddy Daisy; three sisters, Lorraine Price, Betty (Pappy) Hobbs, and Peggy (Sonny) Smith, all of Dunlap; brother, Wade Swanger; special friend and

caregiver, Norma Jean Swanger; special grandson, Logan Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 3 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.