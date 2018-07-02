Clarence Keener

Clarence Herbert “Crabby” Keener, 61, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin “Pete” and Rosie Hammers Keener; and four uncles, Johnny, Paul, James and Thomas Keener.

Survivors include his wife, Ginger Sims Keener; three sisters, Louise Keener, Margie Hitchcox and Mary Elizabeth Thomas; one brother, Ervin J, Keener Jr. and half-brother, James Hammers.

Graveside services were held Saturday, June 30 at Fall Creek Cemetery in Gruetli with Rev. Kevin Benoit officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.