Larry Finch

Larry Earl Finch, 64, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018. Mr. Finch served his country in the US Navy from 1973 – 1993.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Finch; wife, Bobbie Finch; and two grandchildren, Lorelei Finch and Breanna Leach.

Survivors include his mother, Johnnie Lou Smith Finch; daughters, Heather Sanders, Mt. Union, Pennsylvania, and Stephanie Finch, Birmingham, Alabama; sons, Christopher Finch, Dunlap, and Shaun Finch, Kingsland, Georgia; three brothers, Stephen and Dewayne Finch of Dunlap and Brian Finch of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Tracy Newman of Crossville; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.