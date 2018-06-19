Olen Mooneyham, 88, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Olen moved to Dunlap from VanBuren County in 1963. He retired from DuPont after 38 years of service. Olen also preached at Piney church of Christ for 28 years. He was currently a member of Bethel church of Christ.

Olen was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Josie Bouldin Mooneyham; brother, Elton Mooneyham; sister, Jeanetta Yates; sister-in-law, Cora Cookston; brother-in-law; Larry Cookston; and grandchild, Gaberial Masters.

Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Billie Sue Frizzell Mooneyham; his sons, Larry (Sharon) Mooneyham of Spencer, Ray (Ruth Ann) Swanger of Dunlap, Gary (Reba) Mooneyham of Spencer, David (Linda) Swanger of Hendersonville, and Derrick (Teresa) Mooneyham of Piketon, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Wendy (Paul) Forsythe, Robin Mooneyham, Nick (Melissa) Mooneyham, Eric (Alicia) Mooneyham, Josh (Megan) Swanger, Britney (Paul) Oakley, Brandi Mooneyham, Kayla Jean Meredith, and Tyler Meredith; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Mooneyham, Jean Cookston, and Dean (Norman) Cookston; brother-in-law, James C. Cookston; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T. A. Smith and Bro. Larry Bouldin officiating. Burial followed at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.