Margaret Britt Frazier, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday June 12, 2018.

She was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gerald Frazier; parents, Charlie and Sarah Brock Britt; sisters, Pearl Everett, Verna Dougles and Lenna Mannon; brothers, Clarence, Tom and Manuel Britt;

Survivors include her sister, Emma Jean Boston; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday June 14 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.