Week of 6/17/18

PIKEVILLE COMPANY PERMANENT RECEPTIONIST POSITION – Monday-Thursday, 8-5. Excellent phone skills, some computer, professional appearance and dependable. 423/881-3231 for application. TS25-26

2001 KIA GEO – 132,000 miles, good and clean, almost new tires. $2,500. 5-speed. 949-3934. TS25-26

PART-TIME AUTO BODY AND MECHANIC – to assist with my hot rod and motorcycle project, Dunlap area. 949-7071. TS25

CASINO BOUND! Weekly day trips available to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy, NC. Round trip fee is $65 per person and you receive $25 free slot play! Call 423/322-3225 or visit our website: winnersaboard.com for more info. TS25-28

3 FULL SA BOER BUCKS – one red, $185; one traditionsl, $185; 7 months old, $80. 423/949-3891. TS25

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS25

FOR RENT – 1 bedroom apartments in Pikeville, $500/month, includes water, satellite TV and WiFi, walking distance to stores and restaurants. Call 447-2367. BS25

WANTED – need quotes to remove and dispose of fiberglass insulation in crawl space under house. Floor area is 20’x40’. 423/315-7001. TS25

FOR RENT – Cagle Mountain, 3BR, 2BA house, $300 deposit, $600 month. 949-9509. TNTS25

PIKEVILLE COMPANY PERMANENT RECEPTIONIST POSITION – Monday-Thursday, 8-5. Excellent phone skills, some computer, professional appearance and dependable. 423/881-3231 for application. BS25-26

INTERNATIONAL TRACTOR – 240, gas, with finishing mower. $3,800. Ready to work. 448-0308, 447-3165. B24S25

CLEANING CHURCHES AND OFFICES – Trustworthy and dependable. Call 423/448-0130. BS25

PATRIOT ARMS GUN CARRY CLASSES – Call for information, 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS24-31

NEW CONSTRUCTION – 3BR, 2.5BA with front porch mountain views. $175,000. 423/762-9618, 423/618-9171. TNT24S25

NEED APPROXIMATELY 1 ACRE – land outside of Pikeville to build small house on. 533-2174. BS25

STOCKER SERVICE CENTER – doing standard oil changes with house oil and house filter starting at $23 plus tax. No appointments needed. T24-27S25-28

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

FOR RENT – 1BR apt. utilities furnished, $575 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT23S24

FOR RENT – 2BR apt, $525 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT23S24

FOR SALE – 3BR, 2BA, $89,000 starter home/rental, new paint and ceiling fans, 1038 Black Mtn. Rd., Cagle Mtn, Dunlap, 1 acre, no owner financing or rent to own. 423/667-2773. T23-24S24-25

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – We beat other bids. Give us a try. 30 years experience, free estimates. 949-2776. TS24-27

45 WOODED ACRES – Bench Road, Griffith – Bledsoe County, $130,000. 423/322-3813. BS24-25

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

FOR SALE – 2008 Cougar 5th wheel, 30’, 2 slides, CH/A, oven, TV hookups, stereo, microwave, $10,800. Call 447-3688. BS24-25

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

OLD 2-STORY HOUSE / DOUBLEWIDE TRAILER ON 5 ACRES – N. Soddy Daisy. 423/255-6961. $89,500. BS23-26

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CDL DRIVER – with Class A or B and non-CDL FT/PT home every other day and weekend. Retirees welcome. Blue Trucking, LLC Coalmont, TN 931/692/8001. BS22-25

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

CDL DRIVER – with Class A or B and non-CDL FT/PT home every other day and weekend. Retirees welcome. Blue Trucking, LLC Coalmont, TN 931/692/8001. BS22-25

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

SMITH’S CULVERTS – Plastic or galvanized. 423/619-7389. BS18-32

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

2BR HOUSE IN PIKEVILLE FOR RENT – $475, 423/322-6245. TNBS15

DIRECTOR OF NURSING – Licensed Practical Nurses, 12-hour shifts; Certified Nursing Assistants, 8 and 12 hour shifts, all shifts available. Soddy Daisy Health Care Center. Competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS17-28

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE – 949-3969. 8T18-25S19-26

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

Aviagen-Seeking qualified candidates w/ valid Class A CDL. Starting pay w/ 3 yrs. verified driving experience $15.50 hr. Apply in person or contact Cindy Cox 423-447-7379 ccox@hubbardbreedersusa.com EOE. TP-BTS25

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

TRAILERS FOR RENT – 3 or 2BR, 423/243-8802. 4TS22-25

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2-1/2BA home with attached carport and garage on 1 acre, Daus, $170,000. 423/949-4816. 4TS22-25

COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR RENT – 4,000 sq. ft. across from Post Office in shopping plaza. 423/949-4154. T21-24S22-25

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

20 ACRES – Cagle Mountain, for sale. 949-3969. 8T18-25S19-26

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$125. 987-8483, 949-4040. TS18-27

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631 TNTS19

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 93 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 931-905-4465. TP-BTS25

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. TS23-38

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS25

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS25

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS25

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or emailbmoats@tnpress.com. TP-BTS25

Owner Operators, Drivers, Fleet Owners for DEDICATED Regional routes. Weekly Settlements. Minimum 12 months 48-53’ tractor trailer experience. 800-832-7036 ex 1626, cwsapps@ilgi.com. www.cwsdedicated.com. TP-BTS25

DIRECTV SELECT PACKAGE! Over 150 Channels, ONLY $35/month (for 12 mos.) Order Now! Get a $100 AT&T Visa Rewards Gift Card (some restrictions apply) CALL 1- 844-230-4803. TP-BTS25

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS25

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 93 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 29 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS25

FOR RENT – 1BR apt., utilities furnished, $600 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT18S19