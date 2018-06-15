Swanger sought by police in theft

Steven Lamar Swanger, 45, is sought by local authorities after reportedly breaking into Griffith Elementary School and stealing several electronic items. Dunlap Police Chief Clint Huth stated investigation into the burglary began on Monday, June 11, with Swanger identified on surveillance footage as the individual entering the school early on June 10. Several items including computers were recovered at the suspect’s home, Chief Huth said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dunlap Police Department at 423-949-3319 or 423-949-9912.