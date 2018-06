John Schneider, famous for his role as Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard” is headed to Dunlap next month to entertain thousands celebrating the birth of the nation. Schneider, known as well for a string of country music hits, is the featured performer in the City of Dunlap’s free Music Festival on Wednesday, July 4.

For more, see the June 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.