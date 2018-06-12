Joseph Maria Ramirez II, (October 3, 1938-June 8, 2018) passed away surrounded by his family.

He was a graduate of Chattanooga Central High School and The University of Chattanooga. Joe was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, The Sons of The American Revolution and Order of the Crown of Charlemagne.

In 1959, he met and married “his girl”,Niza, while visiting friends in Brazil. In 1963, he began his career teaching American history in Douglas, Arizona, followed by a stop in Louisville, Kentucky. He returned to his hometown of Chattanooga in 1972 and finished his career as a real-estate appraiser. Next to his love, Niza, and the births of his children and grandchildren, Joe’s favorite memory was a chance meeting and friendly conversation with a young senator from Massachusetts named John F. Kennedy.

Joe loved discussing politics, genealogy and his faith in the Lord. He had a passion for language and was fluent in four. He enjoyed Saturday nights at the symphony, re-watching episodes of Star Trek and the occasional glass of wine and a smoke with his good buddy, Tracy Overman, in his man cave.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Mary Belle (Price) Ramirez, and his wife Dionisia (Bezerra) Ramirez.

He is survived by his children, Joseph (Kathy) Ramirez III, Sandra (Ken) Crabtree and Randi (Kristi) Ramirez; grandchildren, Joseph Ramirez IV, David, John, Luke and Joel Crabtree, Joshua (Alyssa) Ramirez, Ashley (Anthony) Cook, Caleb Ramirez, Katie, and Kristen Boynton and Gabrielle Ramirez; two great-grandchildren, Remy and Rhys Ramirez; and extended family members, Anita Sims, Mary Lou Dominguez, and Lynn Harmon.

The family invites everyone to come and share a memory of Joe on Saturday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Ewton Funeral Home.

