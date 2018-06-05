Eugene “Gene” Layne Sr., 85, of Burton Township, Ohio, died on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born in Daus, Tennessee on November 10, 1932 to Ernest E. and Hester (Nee: Tate) Layne. Gene married Shirley Levak in Middlefield, Ohio, in 1960 and had been a highway worker for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Geauga Division.

Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed trading and swapping items at area flea markets. He also enjoyed camping in Orwell, Ohio, and was a little league coach when his children were young. Gene also served on the Burton Volunteer Fire Department and was a police officer for Burton Village, deputy sheriff and custodian for Berkshire Schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Veronica; son, Robert Paul; one sister and six brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughter, Diana (Paul) Little of Huntsburg Twp.; sons, John E. Layne of Dunlap, Tracy (Crystal) Layne of Mentor, Ohio, and Gene Jr. (Anne) Layne of Burton; daughter-in-law, Joyce Thomas Layne of Painesville; many grandchildren; great and great-great-grandchildren; three step-children, Cheryl (Steve) Greene of Willoughby, David (Diana) Battles of Munson Twp., and Dr. Stephen (Eileen) Battles of Kent, Ohio.

Private family services have been held. Contributions in Gene’s name can be made to your favorite charity.

Information and condolences can be sent online at www.burrservice.com.

Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Chardon, Ohio was in charge of arrangements.