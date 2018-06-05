D.J. Harmon, Jr.

Don Carlos “DJ” Harmon Jr., age 45, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday May 29, 2018.

He was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father and friend. DJ was an amazing person inside and out. He never met a stranger and was always willing to give a hand to anyone in need and never complained about it. DJ loved everything about the outdoors and hunting and animals. He was a truck driver, landscaper and mechanic and was a success in anything he set his mind to and was a perfectionist.

He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Harmon; maternal grandparents, Homer and Effie Davis; and paternal grandparents, Arnett and Iva Harmon.

He is survived by his wife, Melyndia Harmon; daughter, Brittany Holland; two sons, Daniel and Bradley Harmon; father, Don (Marie Sapp) Harmon, all of Dunlap; sister, Melinda (Jerry) Smith, Maiden, North Carolina; brother, Bryan (Lorie) Harmon, Dunlap; two step-children, Kirsten (Eric) Whaley and Mallory Hudson, both of Dunlap; two step-grandchildren, Emory and Avory Whaley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 1 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Silvers officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.