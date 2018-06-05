Ann Johnson

Elizabeth Ann “NanAnn” May Johnson, 78, of Dunlap, Tennessee died at her home on Sunday, June 3, 2018. She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beatrice Barker May; brothers, Howard, Ervin, Jack and Joe May; sisters, Betty Joyce, Dortha Kay and Ethel Lee; grandson, Gavin Lawson; and granddaughter, Hallee Cartwright.

Survivors include her husband, Clyde S. Johnson, Dunlap; daughters, Bea Lawson and Christy (Brian Lockhart) Cartwright; sons, Keith (Nesha Huff) Cartwright and Jeff (Marcie) Cartwright; step-daughters, Diane Watson and Beth Lanning; sisters, Katherine Billingsley and Inez Merriman; grandchildren, Alyssa, Braden and Barrett Lawson, Hannah Cartwright, Sydney (Jordan) Cain, Ben, Daniel and Abbi Cartwright, Hunter (Mandy), Dakota (Ashlen), Alec and Collin Hudson; great-grandchildren, Marcellah and Everest Cain, Beckham Hudson and Nolan Hudson; five step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 6 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.