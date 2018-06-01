Week of June 3, 2018

HOMEMAKER – 37.5 hrs/week. $9.25/hr. Care for elderly, young adults, chronic or terminally ill, convalescing & disabled. Routine household tasks: dust, mop, sweep, linens, trash, laundry, iron, mend, cook, assist with personal cleanliness/hygiene, shopping, errands, appointments. Must live in Bradley or Meigs County. Email: ksmithers@partnershipfca.com. Call 423/697-3811. BS23

BLEDSOE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER (JAIL) – hiring full-time/part-time Correctional Officer positions. $8/hour, 84 hours per pay period, 12-hour shifts. Must have high school diploma or GED. Must submit and pass drug screen. Background check. Application pickup and return: Bledsoe County Jail. BS23

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS23

FOUND – on Porch Rock Road. Kitten, gray and white with black stripes. Needs good home. 447-2044. BS23-24

2 FREE PUPPIES – six month old hound mix, 2 month old black & white farm dog. 554-4601, 423/260-6425. BS23

HELP WITH YARD WORK – can provide transportation, Dunlap, Whitwell area. 423/658-2174. T22S23

FRIENDS WE ARE IN NEED – of a refrigerator & stove in good condition for Brayton and Hendon Community Building. If you have one to donate, it will be greatly appreciated. Edith Kizzar Hardeman, 423/554-3282. BS23

FOR SALE – 2007 Que Series by Sunline travel trailer, great shape, 15 ft., $6,500. 949-2482, leave message. BS23

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

275 MASSEY FERGUSON – $5,000. 949-3969. TS23-24

OLD 2-STORY HOUSE / DOUBLEWIDE TRAILER ON 5 ACRES – N. Soddy Daisy. 423/255-6961. $89,500. BS23-26

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

GARAGE SALE – Rain or shine, June 7-9, clothes, twin bed, lots household items, 4-wheeler hunting racks, tools, car parts, treadmill, something for everyone. 1445 Nine Mile Crossroads West. BS23

FOR SALE – 2004 Ford Ranger, 5-speed, 4 cylinder, 2.3, over 200,000 miles, new tires, camper cover. $3,750. 949-2482, leave message. BS23

The Town of Signal Mountain is accepting applications for the position of Public Works Laborer – The starting pay is $11.55/hour, as well as competitive fringe benefits. A physical & drug screen are required. Applications may be obtained & will be accepted between the hours of 8:00 a.m. & 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Town Hall, 1111 Ridgeway Avenue, Signal Mountain TN 37377. Please call 423-886-2177 or 423-886-6367 for more information. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Signal Mountain is an equal opportunity employer & a drug-free workplace. TS23

The Town of Signal Mountain is accepting applications for the position of Recycle Center Attendant – The starting pay is $9.00/hour. A physical & drug screen are required. This position is part-time. Applications may be obtained & will be accepted between the hours of 8:00 am & 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, at Town Hall, 1111 Ridgeway Avenue, Signal Mountain TN 37377. Please call 423-886-2177 or 423-886-6367 for more information. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Signal Mountain is an equal opportunity employer & a drug-free workplace. TS23

FOR SALE – 1992 Firebird V8, $3,500 and generator power boss 5500 watts 8500 surge watts, $500. 423/298-3042. TS23

2012 HONDA FOREMAN 4-WHEELER – $5,500, 246 hours. 949-3969. TS23-24

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS23

WEATHER PERMITTING – June 8-9 community yard sale, 5+ families within Hargis Estates, Lone Oak, Signal Mountain. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. TS23

CITY TRAINING CENTER – June 8, 3-family huge sale. Furniture, baby, antiques, clothes galore, tools, outdoor equipment, so much more. 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Storage clean out also. TS23

HARLEY SPORTSTER 2003 – forward controls, windshield, low miles. $4,000 OBO. 423/658-2174. T22S23

BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE IN IRON HILL – Samuel Jesse Price (died 10-31-1969), s/o Sarah Boston & Charlie H. Price. Looking for relatives who know location of grave so headstone can be placed. Reply to eewalling@yahoo.com, 970/876-2140. B22S23

FDA REGULATED FACILITY – in need of plant maintenance technician. Responsible for repairing and carrying out preventive maintenance for production equipment, systems and facility structures including HVAC, lighting, plumbing. Strong troubleshooting skills. Accurate record keeping of preventive maintenance. Manage spare parts, inventory, and order replacement parts. Smoke-free environment. Four day work week. No health insurance offered at this time. Call 423/881-3231. BTS22-23

TIRE SALE – 225/60/16, $74 each; 205/75/15 8-ply trailer tires, $67 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS22-23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

FOR SALE – Forklift, John Deere 480-B diesel, good condition, $4,500. (423) 447-6995. BS22-23

CDL DRIVER – with Class A or B and non-CDL FT/PT home every other day and weekend. Retirees welcome. Blue Trucking, LLC Coalmont, TN 931/692/8001. BS22-25

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

SMITH’S CULVERTS – Plastic or galvanized. 423/619-7389. BS18-32

LAWNMOWER PARTS – All your lawnmower part needs, belts, blade. 423/881-4211. BS22-23

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS22-23

WANTED – Voters to support Tobe Smith for Road Superintendent who will work for all citizens of Bledsoe County. Paid by candidate. BS21-24

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B12-23S13-24

2BR HOUSE IN PIKEVILLE FOR RENT – $475, 423/322-6245. TNBS15

DIRECTOR OF NURSING – Licensed Practical Nurses, 12-hour shifts; Certified Nursing Assistants, 8 and 12 hour shifts, all shifts available. Soddy Daisy Health Care Center. Competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS17-28

PENDERGRASS LAWN CARE – Call today to set up an appointment. Free estimates. 423/280-3308. TS21-24

JERRY’S LAWN SERVICE – reasonable prices. 423/582-7284. TS21-24

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior, residential repaint specialist, license with references. 423/490-5741. TS19-24

PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE – 949-3969. 8T18-25S19-26

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

TRAILERS FOR RENT – 3 or 2BR, 423/243-8802. 4TS22-25

MOVING YARD SALE – June 9, 8 a.m. Tools, medical equipment, lots of other items. Mary Ruth Crosby, 16475 Old State Hwy 28, Pikeville. 533-2484. BS23

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2-1/2BA home with attached carport and garage on 1 acre, Daus, $170,000. 423/949-4816. 4TS22-25

COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR RENT – 4,000 sq. ft. across from Post Office in shopping plaza. 423/949-4154. T21-24S22-25

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

20 ACRES – Cagle Mountain, for sale. 949-3969. 8T18-25S19-26

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$125. 987-8483, 949-4040. TS18-27

2002 BUICK PARK AVENUE – 89K actual miles; 1988 Chevrolet Silverado truck, looks and runs good. 949-5231 TS22-23

FOR RENT – 1BR apt., utilities furnished, $600 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT18S19

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631 TNTS19

