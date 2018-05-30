Rick Hendon

Rick Wayne Hendon, 63, of Crossville, died there on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. He was a retired truck driver.

Mr. Hendon was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Lee and Mayme Smith Hendon; and brother, Glen Thomas Hendon.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Aslinger Hendon, Crossville; son, Robert (Paula) Smith, Monterey; daughters, Robbie (Travis) Echols, Crossville, and Casey (Hap) Fiandt, Oak Ridge; sisters, Shirley (Charlie) Barker, Dunlap, and Susan Diane Crum, Baker City, Oregon; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 25 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Hendon Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.