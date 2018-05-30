Randall Shorty Reed, age 75, of Lewis Chapel, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at his home. He was of the Church of God faith, a devoted father and grandfather. Shorty never met a stranger and enjoyed many hours on trail rides in a mule-drawn wagon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Reed; and daughter, Candi Layne.

He is survived by his children, Tracy Reed, Dunlap, Scotty (Sheri) Reed, Hixson, and Sandi (Brent Frederick) Smith, Lewis Chapel; grandchildren, Krista Hodge, David Cromer, Samuel Reed, Kasey-Beth

Smith, and Abbie Layne; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Sophia, and Mia; brothers J.L. Reed and Jimmy Reed; sisters Linda McCloud, and Brenda Jones, all of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 26 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in Graham Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Rosetta Scoggins

Rosetta “Nannie” Scoggins, age 67, of Dunlap, died Tuesday, May 24, 2018 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Scoggins; mother, Annie West; sister, Nancy Delgado; and brother, Danny West.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Jeff) Sutherland; sons, Michael (Jennifer) Scoggins, and Charles (Sonya) Scoggins; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 27 in the funeral home chapel.

