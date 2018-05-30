Mildred Harwood

Mildred Ewton Harwood, 95, of Dunlap passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018.

She was member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Lee & Ellen Ewton; husband, Raymond Harwood; sisters, Dorothy, Cleo, Una Lee Ewton and Vergie Perkins; brothers, Aurthor, Woodrow, Edward and Obed Ewton; and great grandsons, Ryan and Nathan Harwood;

Survivors include son, Jerry (Vickie) Harwood, Hixson; grandsons, Stede (Teresa) Harwood, Indiana, and Tom (Betty) Harwood, Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Tabitha Harwood, Chattanooga, Samantha, Kaitlyn and Nicholas Harwood, Indiana.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 26 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Josh Coffman officiating. Burial was private.

Special thanks to Life Care Center of Red Bank for all their special care.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.