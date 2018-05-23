Tourism study presented to County

Tourism generates approximately $6 million annually in Sequatchie County, and efforts are being made to expand the industry locally. Ben Farmer of Farmer-Morgan LLC presented Sequatchie County commissioners detailed plans to increase tourism in Bledsoe and Sequatchie counties during their special called meeting on May 21.

The funding for the planning was provided by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Farmer explained. It includes historical and geographical information on Bledsoe and Sequatchie, and specifies goals related to tourism.

