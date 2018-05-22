Wesley A. Younger, Jr., completed his journey on this earth on May 21, 2018, and took his flight to his Lord and Savior and many loved ones.

He was proceeded by his loving wife of 25 years, Martha Sue Younger; special aunt and uncle, Frank and Martha Younger; mother and father, Wesley, Sr. and Louise Younger; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and Grandparents.

He is survived to cherish the memories of his life, Patricia Younger, wife of 18 wonderful years; son, Wesley III (Miriam) from Greenwood, California; daughter, Dawn Lee (Roy) of Martinsburg, West Virginia; son, Dennis Wright and fiancé, Sylvia Bruce of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren, Andrew Younger, Tiffanie (KC) Smoyer, Keleigh (Aaron) Dixson, Logan Langlais and fiancé Brandy Guynes, Derrick Marino, and Caitlyn Lamson; and great-grandchildren, Makaila, Liam, Braydon and Samora.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Assembly of God Church with Reverend Ralph Campbell officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home of Martinsburg, West Virginia is in charge of arrangements.