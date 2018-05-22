Peggy Jo Posey, 80, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of Clifford and Ceretha Hogue Hixson.

Peggy taught school for more than 30 years for the Murfreesboro City School System. She also taught in Florida and abroad in Okinawa, Japan. She was a skilled piano player and loved to dance. She also loved traveling and spending time with her pet Pomeranian. Peggy was a very loving and dedicated daughter to her parents.

She is survived by her son, Wylder Lamar, and his wife, Cindy Posey; daughters, Darla Wynique Posey, and Wyla Posey Porcello and her husband Ryan Mitchell Porcello; grandchildren, Wyatt Andrew Posey, Sara Alina Posey and Amelia Grace Porcello.

Services to celebrate Peggy’s life were held Sunday, May 20 in the funeral home chapel. Placement followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Roselawn Funeral Home of Murfreesboro was in charge of arrangements.