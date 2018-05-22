Lewis Russell Stocker, 74, passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018 at his home.

He was of the Methodist faith. He was born on May 2, 1944 to Alfred Louis and Norma Sitz Stocker, who preceded him in death, along with brothers, Don and Jarvis Stocker, and grandson, Shane Tate.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tate (William Gholston) of Whitwell, TN; son, Louis (Patrisa) Stocker of Palmer; brother, James (Betty) Stocker of North Carolina; grandchildren, Kevin (Kendra), Amanda (Daniel), Brittany (Brendan), Zachary (Lauren), Brent (Chasiti), Willie, Ryan and Emily; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 22 in the funeral home chapel with Minister David Burgess officiating. Burial followed in Fall Creek Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements, www.laynefuneralhome.com.