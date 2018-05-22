Gladys L. Camp, 92, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Thursday, May 17, 2018. She was of the Sabbath-keeping faith and a member of the Sequatchie County Historical Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Camp; son, Robbie Lee Camp; granddaughter Patricia Britt Chastain; parents Robert and Florence Green; brothers, Ralph, Lester and James Green; and sisters, Violet Long and Olavene Griffith.

She is survived by her sons, Redgie (Joyce) Camp, Carson (Joyce) Camp, Craig (Kathy) Camp, and Russ (Dana) Camp, all of Dunlap; daughter, Jennifer (Hal) Morris, Chattanooga; daughter-in-law, Mildred Camp; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 19 at Rogers Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sequatchie Valley Historical Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.