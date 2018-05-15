Vera Adams

Vera Louise Justice Adams, 86, of Dunlap, died at her home Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

She was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church and taught school for several years in Sequatchie County.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ray Adams; one sister and three brothers.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Robert) Garner of Kingston and Janis Kyser of Dunlap; one son, David (Debbie) Adams of Signal Mountain; one brother, Buddy Justice of Maryville; four sisters, Dean Vesper of Iowa, Nora Cox of Michigan, Mary Ruth Justice and Gail McMillan, both of Louisville; three grandchildren, Heather, Heath and Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Annaston, Caroline, Reese and Tate; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 11 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tony Cates officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens of Dunlap.

Serving as pallbearers were Jim Garren, Coy Swanger, David Sapp, Phil Kiper, Norman Christian, Redgie Camp and Steve Cantrell. Honorary pallbearers were Sequatchie County Retired Teachers and her former basketball players.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.