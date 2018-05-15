Sadie Johnson

Sadie Mae Long Johnson, 92, of Dunlap passed away Monday May 14, 2018.

She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maloy and Lela Hamilton Long; first husband, Monroe Johnson and her second husband, Oswald Reid; daughters, Teresa Johnson and Rodonna Soloman; sisters, Kathleen White and Ina Simpson; and brothers J.L. and Danny Long.

Survivors include daughters, Gwen Lewis and Nina Boston; son, Monroe Johnson, Jr.; siblings; Ruby Dean, Jobynia Johnson, Jewell Walker, Betty Sullivan and Dale Crow; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews;

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 16 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Wayne Sullivan officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens in Dunlap.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.