Agnes Sims

Agnes G. Sims, age 84, of Dunlap, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Lillian Sims; and brother, Lamar Sims.

She is survived by two daughters, Angie (Ardell) Johnson, Dunlap, and Marcia (Dwight Taylor) Adcock, McMinnville; two granddaughters, Shana (Jackie) Shell and Beth (Jason Reaves) Lee; six great-grandchildren, T. J. (Ansley) Lewis, Tori Shell, Chloe and Isabella Pennington, Adalyn and Ashland Reaves; and one great-great-granddaughter, Maeve Lewis; sisters, Mildred Barker, Faye Tryon, Catherine Morris, Nancy Vandergriff and Pat Phillips; brothers, Marlin, Ed, Joe Clifford, and Gary Sims; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 16 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Milsaps Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.