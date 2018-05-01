Aundria Dishman

Aundria Ruth Malone Dishman, 44, of Dunlap Tennessee died at her residence on Friday, April 27, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Aundria was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Derrick Dishman; two daughters, Allie and Aubree Dishman, all of Dunlap; parents, Charles and Joyce McFarland Malone of Galveston, Texas; two brothers, Kevin Malone of Houston, Texas and Rodney Malone of Galveston; six nephews and five nieces.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 30 at Ewtonville Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.