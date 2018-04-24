Sammie Flanagan

Sammie Lou Cordell Flanagan, 88, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Friday, April 20, 2018.

She was a lifelong member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, but the last 12 years attended Hwy. 28 Church of God. She retired from Alexian Brothers after 20 years of service as a certified nursing assistant. She was the daughter of the late William Bryan Cordell and Madge Cain Cordell.

Sammie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Flanagan; son, Bill Norman; sister, Joyce Cordell; and brother, Mark Cordell.

She is survived by children, Chris (Susan) Shockley, Jamie (Todd) Edgar, and Nancy Marcum; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Billie Sue Cox and Regina (Paul) Mahoney; brothers, Lebron (Aliene) and Johnny (Sharon) Cordell; nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Meg Fusco and Lorene Camp.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. CDT in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.