Pauline Smith

Pauline “Pollie Bill” Lamb Smith, 99, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Friday, April 20, 2018. She was a longtime member of Dunlap Baptist Church and a 28-year Mary Kay Cosmetic Consultant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben W. (Bill) Smith; two sons, Jack Benny Smith and Larry Dennis Smith; two daughters, Sue Murphy and DiAnne Smith; grandson, W. Lyn Smith; parents, J. C. Lamb and Octa McCulley Lamb; and two brothers, Tommy Standifer and James Standifer.

She is survived by daughter, Joan (Glyn) Wilson of Signal Mountain; granddaughter, Marsha Smith of Whitwell; two grandsons, Lamar (Wendy) Smith of Florida and Brandon (Heather) Wilson of Signal Mountain; great-grandson, William Wilson of Signal Mountain; two great-granddaughters, Meredith Wilson and Claire Wilson, both of Signal Mountain; sister, Margaret Sue Brown of Manchester; two brothers, Edd (Dorothy) Standifer of Whitwell and Leonard (Olena) Standifer of Dunlap; daughter-in-law, Jane Smith of Whitwell; son-in-law, Calvin J. Murphy of Dunlap; special friends, Muriel and Sherri Sims, Anna Faye Heard, Jeanette Hartman, Donna Bone, Patty Harvey, Shirley Smith and Melba Spain.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 22 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.