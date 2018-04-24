Edward Mitchell Bolin, 55, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Saturday, April 17, 2018.

He loved his family, enjoyed fishing, Rock and Roll and Blues music. Mitch did a lot of woodworking and was good at making friends easily.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Wilma Jean Smith Bolin; and step daughter, Rebecca Hubbard.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Hawthorne Bolin; step sons, Casey and Levi Hubbard; step daughter, Johnel Hubbard (Adam Sharp); seven grandchildren, two great- grandchildren; siblings, Diane Sherrill, Patricia (E.J.) Britt, Jackie (Felicia) Bolin, Debbie (Robert) Mauro, Donald (Mary) Bolin, Johnny Bolin, and Tim (Mekisha) Bolin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held Friday, April 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Albert Roberts officiating. Burial was in Thomas Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pikeville Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.