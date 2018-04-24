C. Maxine Songer, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee, died at her home Friday, April 20, 2018.

Maxine was loved by everyone who met her. She loved her friends and family and enjoyed gardening and quilting. A meal at Maxine’s house was special and enjoyed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Songer; son, James Loyd Songer; parents, Max and Mary Pope; sisters, Wilma, Marilyn, Betty and Lucille; and brother, Cletis Pope.

She is survived by children, Garry (Sharlyn) Songer of Dunlap, Jerry Lee Songer of Pikeville, Sandra Fay Songer of Dunlap and Rick Songer of Chattanooga; daughter-in-law, Beulah Songer; grandchildren, Jennifer (Paul) Howard, Robby Songer, Denise (Ed) Green, Bryan Songer, Kelley (Randell) Dempsey, Leslie (John) Johnson and Dewayne Keeney; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sisters, Loye Carmack of Pikeville and Versa Jo Wilson of Dunlap; and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 24 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville was in charge of arrangements.