Donnie Shockley

Donnie David Shockley, aka Hollywood, passed away Wednesday April 18, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was born in Paynesville, Ohio on May 13, 1957 to Creed O. and Joyce Gray Shockley, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Linda Wright; and grandson, Kell Julian.

He was a heavy equipment operator and was president of the Steel Workers Union at Powermatic in McMinnville for several years.

He is survived by his daughters, Karla Yates, Keri Julian and Kayla Myers; brother, Carl (Wanda) Shockley; sister, Sherry Shockley; grandchildren, Tyler and Bree Julian, Halen and Case Myers, Brilee Mooneyham; and loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 20 in the funeral home chapel with Minister Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial followed in Shockley Cemetery.

Layne Funeral Home of Spencer was in charge of arrangements.