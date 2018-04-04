Walter Birdwell

Walter David Birdwell, 75, died unexpectedly from injuries he received in a farming accident at his home. He was born in Palmer, Tennessee on October 18, 1942 to Claude Leonard and Willette Brewer Birdwell, who preceded him in death, along with his infant daughter, Tammy Birdwell; brothers, Lindle, Roger, Don and Doug Birdwell; and nephew, Lindley Garner.

He was a member of Sewanee Lodge #405 F&AM in Tracy City and attended East Valley Baptist Church in Dunlap. Dave was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for many years before he retired from Skyline Coal Company. He retired to the life he loved, farming. The only thing he loved more was his family. He was so proud of his children. His grandsons were his world and his wife was the love of his life for 56 years. Dave’s laughter and love will be missed till we meet again.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Gravitt Birdwell; son, Mike (Tonya) Birdwell; daughter, Kendra Birdwell; sisters, Pat Ann Meeks and Pam (Sherrill) Meeks; brothers, Tommy (Viva) and Larry (Weedy) Birdwell; sisters-in-law, Christine Birdwell, Rachel Birdwell and Patsy Birdwell; grandchildren, Terrance (Mariah) Clark, serving active duty in the US Army, Trevor (Sara) Clark, Trey and Tavin Birdwell; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 2 in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Blake Patterson and Terry Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery with Trevor John, Trey Doll, Jay and Eric Birdwell, Rick Layne and Mike Magouirk serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer was his “Little Honey” Tavin Birdwell.

Layne Funeral Home of Palmer was in charge of arrangements, www.laynefuneralhome.com.