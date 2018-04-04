Shirley Jean Guy, 64, of Brockdell, died Sunday, April 1, 2018.

She was a member of Old Cumberland The Baptist Church of Christ. She was retired from Hardee’s in Dunlap after over 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Daggett Davis; brother, Charles Davis; sisters, Mary Ruth Reed, Barbara Faye Davis and Linda Lawson; and son, Jeremy Guy.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Brian) Turner and Melinda (Michael) Songer; son, Jeffrey (Alma) Guy; sisters, Sue (Chester) Sullivan, Annette (Jackie) Lowery, and Marie (James) Louallen; brothers, Howard (Donna) Davis and Robert “Jr” (Stella) Davis; grandchildren, Dylan and Demitry Songer, Nathan and Garrett Turner, Jilian, Logan and Nathanial Guy; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 5 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Cagle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville was in charge of arrangements.