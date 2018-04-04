George Houston Reed, 78, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Friday, March 30, 2018.

He was a member of Pikeville United Methodist Church. George served in the United States Navy. He was a graduate of John A. Gupton Mortuary College. George was the owner of Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville, Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap, and Reed Funeral Home in Whitwell.

He was a member and Past Master of St. Elmo Lodge #437 F & AM, a member of the Scottish Rite and a member of Cherokee Chapter #301 Order of the Eastern Star.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Bledsoe Telephone Co-op. He dedicated his life serving the citizens of Bledsoe County and the Sequatchie Valley. George was at his best when in the service of God, his community and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Becky Reed; sister, Joann Reed; and brothers, James Allen, Jack and Tom Reed.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Treva G. Reed of Pikeville; children, Eric (Karen) Reed of Dunlap and Heather (Michael) Reed-Poston of Pikeville; grandchildren, Houston Housley, Victoria Housley, Brittany Poston, Kenzie (Morgan) Mayberry, Bryleigh Poston and Griffin Barker; great-grandchildren, Jace Savage and Lexi Mayberry; sisters, Margaret (Mike) Moore of Jasper and Wilma (Bill) Cravan of Evensville; brother, Jerry (Deborah) Reed of Jasper; several nieces and nephews; a host of friends he loved and who loved him in return.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, the Alzheimer’s Association or Pikeville United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 4, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Douthat, Rev. Greg Smart and Bro. Albert Roberts officiating. Masonic services were held at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pikeville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.