Eunice Mosley Phelps, 80, of Antioch, died March 29, 2018 at her home.

Eunice was a 1957 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. She moved to Nashville after high school and worked for Sunbeam Bread Company for 30 years then worked for Centennial Medical Center for twenty years there until her health forced her to retire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Claude and Carrie Corzine Mosley; three brothers, James Mosley, Jr., David Mosley and Jackie Mosley.

Survivors include five sisters, Ruth (Luther) King of Detroit, Jeanie (Barney) Hollis of Dunlap, Sara Moore of Chattanooga, Claudia Hill of Antioch, and Mary Phipps of Signal Mountain; one brother, Daniel (Faye) Mosley of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 3 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Pickett Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.