Week of 4/1/18

55-GALLON BARRELS FOR SALE – Monday-Thursday, 423/881-3231. BS14-15

MOBILE HOME FOR SALE – Will have to be moved. 2014 Fleetwood, 32’x56’, 1792 sq. ft., 3BR, 2BA. $65,000. 423/718-3375. BS14-15

ABSOLUTE, ONLINE ONLY EQUIPMENT AUCTION – April 2, 2018 8:00 a.m. to April 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. CST. Go to proxbid.com/morris to bid! Items include hay balers, tedders, and more. RLM Land and Auction Firm #5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423-533-2916.rlmlandandauction@gmail.com. Lee Morris, TAL #5439. BS14

BE A PROFESSIONAL ASSISTANT – STARS is hiring for the Dunlap/ Whitwell area and Chattanooga. $8.50 an hour. Must have dependable transportation. Call 423/618-5830 or 423/447-2590 for information. TS14-15

RIDING MOWERS – $250 and up, push mowers $40 and up. Bayliner boat with trailer, $300 or trade. Lawnmower repair or parts, all mowers and labor guaranteed. 881-4641. B13S14

HELP WANTED CDL DRIVER – Local Full-time position class “A” CDL driver. Immediate opening. Hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Some overtime required but minimal. There will be some travel out of state. (GA, AL, NC). Candidate must have 3 years experience, with proven continuous driving employment in trucking industry. Candidate must be able to operate electronic logging device and perform all pre check on company vehicles. (ELD mandate) Driver must be able to navigate mountainous roads safely and with ease. Candidate must be able to pass pre-employment drug test and physical. Candidate understands there will be random drug and alcohol testing throughout year. Candidate must be reliable and punctual. Candidate must have reliable transportation. Candidate must have can do attitude and willing to do other tasks if requested. This is a small company and candidate must be flexible. We offer: Competitive hourly wage. Paid vacation, and paid holidays. Resumes can be submitted to: Stone Sales and Service, Inc., 579 Quarry Road, Dunlap, TN 37327. 423/949-5021. To request an application be emailed or faxed contact Sheila Farrow at 423/949-5021. TS14-15

PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE – 949-3969. TS12-15

18 ACRES OF LAND FOR SALE – New Harmony. 447-7296. B13-14S14-15

APARTMENT FOR RENT IN DUNLAP – no pets, no smoking inside, efficiency 1BR, 2BR. Call or text 423/322-9632. TNTS13

OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE – 4.5± acre tract in Bledsoe County (Brock Hollow Road) with well and septic tank already on property. No restrictions. Gently rolling pasture, wooded with mountain view. About 15 minutes from Pikeville, Dunlap and Fall Creek Falls State Park. $31,000. MLS #LS182739A. Call Melissa Harmon with Crye-Leike Brown Realty Sparta LLC, cell 931-256-5364. B13S14

I WILL SIT WITH ELDERLY – evenings & weekends, 949-5447. T13-14S14-15

LIEN SALE – on a 2009 Pontiac G6 VIN# 1QZJ57B894272170, April 4. 423/243-4925. T13S14

HELP WANTED – Nail Tech, manicures, polish and pedicures. Signal Mountain, 423/886-4675. TS13-14

HELP WANTED – Cosmetologist, shampoo, cut, style, color hair, facials. Excellent opportunity for right fit. Signal Mountain, 423/886-4675. TS13-14

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Pressure washing and fences. All work guaranteed. 881-4641. B13S14

2BR, 1BA HOUSE – C/H/A, in Pikeville, $425 month, $200 deposit. 702-0766. BS13-14

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS13-14

FOR RENT – 1BR, 1BA, $400. 423/582-0453. T12-13S13-14

TIRE SALE – 265/75/16, $109 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS13-14

DC’S DIAMOND CUT LAWN CARE SERVICE – All new equipment, satisfaction guaranteed or it’s free! 423/448-1250. BS13-20

FOR SALE – 2-story farmhouse, approximately 28 years old, 6 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living room, sun room, 3-side wrap-around porch, metal roof less than 7 years old, deep well, private on approximately 1-1.5 acres, level land, extra acreage available, less than 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls State Park, bordered on 2 sides by State Forest, excellent hunting site. Asking $145,000 for house and lot. Call 423/618-4273 please. BS13-14

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. T12-13S13-14

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B12-23S13-24

DRIVERS – Regional, OTR, Teams. Great pay, benefits & miles. New pay rates! Vacation. Direct deposit weekly. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 855-856-7985. B11-14S12-15

AMP ELECTRIC – licensed and insured. Brian Morgan, 352/516-1686 or James Thurman, 423/421-3996. BS11-14

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T8S9

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000, Daus. 423/949-4816. B11-14S12-15

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

20 ACRES ON CAGLE MOUNTAIN – private. 423/949-3969. TS12-15

RENT – 3BR, 1.5BA house, Dunlap, $700/month. 423/322-6245. TNTS10

HOUSE FOR SALE – 506 Hudlow Loop. Ranch style 2BR with attached garage, Stone Creek frontage. Situated on 2 acres. $73,900. 810/533-0394. TS11-22

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS9-17

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

GUN CARRY CLASS – call for reservations, information. 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS12-14

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS12-15

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. B8-19S9-20

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – give us a call for your lawn care needs. 30 years experience. Free estimates. 949-2776. TS10-15

ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED! 1 CDL Class A or B, 1 Non-CDL. Home every other day – NO weekend. Blue Trucking – Coalmont, TN, 931/692-8001. TS11-12

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

Start a New Career with Boyd! Make MORE than college Grads! $500 Training Pay $1,000 Sign-on Bonus! Tuition Reimbursement or Company Sponsored CDL Training. Call today (888) 272-9403 or apply online at drive4boyd.com. TP-BTS14

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY / Craigmore / Lanning / Papa Ganoush and Guests Angus Sale 1:00 PM Sunday, April 22, 2018 At the Horn Springs Sale Facility 2135 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN More than 175 Head. Sell: 140 Females, 35 Bulls and Embryos. To Request a Catalog Call: Quintin Smith (615) 207-0830 or (615) 444-8701 Vicki www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807. TP-BTS14

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 Weekly Mailing Brochures From Home Genuine Opportunity. Helping home workers since 2001! Start Immediately! www. IncomeCentral.net. TP-BTS14

Loving married couple in NY, wishing to adopt your precious baby. EXPENSES PAID. Toll Free: 1.800.598.1010 or call/text: 914.586.2610. Email: suzanneandjeffadopt@gmail.com. TP-BTS14

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 931-905-4465. TP-BTS14

DIRECTV SELECT PACKAGE! Over 150 Channels, ONLY $35/month (for 12 mos.) Order Now! Get a $200 AT&T Visa Rewards Gift Card (some restrictions apply) CALL 1- 844-230-4803. TP-BTS14

SAWMILLS from only $4397.00-MAKE & SAVE MONEY with your own bandmill-Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www. NorwoodSawmills.com 800 567-0404 Ext.300N. TP-BTS14

Unable to work due to injury or illness? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc., Social Security Disability Attorneys! FREE Evaluation. Local Attorneys Nationwide 1-855-511-2134 [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar). TP-BTS14

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email bmoats@tnpress.com. TP-BTS14

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre- 1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS14

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS14

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS14

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS14

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS14

Sat., April 14, 10:00am 1448 Adams Rd., Strawberry Plains, TN Home-8.38 acres, Personal Property, Farm Machinery, Guns, Coins, Wood Working, Machinery & Tools. www.edstallings.com 865-933-7020 TAL733. TP-BTS14