Gregory Layne

Gregory Allen “Bonzi” Layne, 56, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was a member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville. He attended Chattanooga State

Community College, loved his family, outdoors, fishing, hunting, sports, fast cars, and animals. He was a coal miner and a graduate of Sequatchie County High School, where he played football and baseball.

Preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Josephine Layne; brother, Mike Layne; nephew, Robert Layne; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Layne, and Gordon and Mammie Holland.

He is survived by his daughter, Jacklyn (Chris) Rollins, Whitwell; two sons, Pvt. Greg Layne, San Antonio, Texas and Tommy Layne, Whitwell; fiancé, Angie Layne; sister, Diane (Tony) Atwood, Scottsville, KY; and several nieces.

Funeral services were held March 25 in the funeral home chapel with Scotty Holland and Matt Atwood officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral of Dunlap.