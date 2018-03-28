Charles Long

Charles “Spot” Long, 82, of the Cartwright community, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 at his home. He served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Violet Long; sisters, Daisy Murphy, Priscilla Kendrick, Eddie Green and Pauline Foster; and brothers, Carl and James Long.

He is survived by two daughters, Karol Hamilton and Tammy Johnson, both of Dunlap; three grandchildren, Kaylan (Brandon) Earnshaw, Daniel Hamilton, and Jessica Bunch; sister, Callie Green of Whitwell; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held March 28 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.