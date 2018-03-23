Week of 3/26/18

HELP WANTED – Nail Tech, manicures, polish and pedicures. Signal Mountain, 423/886-4675. TS13-14

HELP WANTED – Cosmetologist, shampoo, cut, style, color hair, facials. Excellent opportunity for right fit. Signal Mountain, 423/886-4675. TS13-14

FOR SALE – 2014 Polaris AT RZR, 800 cc, stereo system and extras, 111.4 hrs, 1914 miles, like new, $13,500. 423/240-7767. TS13

2BR HOME FOR RENT – minutes from Dunlap. 243-4045. T12S13

FREE – to good home, all white cat, 9 months old, very loving lap cat and calico kitten. 423/208-5002. TS13

FOR SALE – antique oak dining table, 4 chairs, perfect condition. $350. 423/240-7767. TS13

FOR SALE – antique Hoosier cabinet, good condition, $750. 423/240-7767. TS13

APARTMENT FOR RENT IN DUNLAP – no pets, no smoking inside, efficiency 1BR, 2BR. Call or text 423/322-9632. TNTS13

FOR RENT – nice 2BR apartment, water furnished, no smoking or pets. $450 plus $250 deposit. References required. 991-0031, 240-7767. TS13

KNOXVILLE LIVESTOCK CENTER – Special Stock Cow Sale Friday, March 30, 6:00 p.m. EDT. Several herd dispersals. For more info call Jason Bailey, 865/603-6410. BS13

2BR, 1BA HOUSE – C/H/A, in Pikeville, $425 month, $200 deposit. 702-0766. BS13-14

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS13-14

TIRE SALE – 265/75/16, $109 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS13-14

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS13

DC’S DIAMOND CUT LAWN CARE SERVICE – All new equipment, satisfaction guaranteed or it’s free! 423/448-1250. BS13-20

FOR SALE – 2-story farmhouse, approximately 28 years old, 6 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large living room, sun room, 3-side wrap-around porch, metal roof less than 7 years old, deep well, private on approximately 1-1.5 acres, level land, extra acreage available, less than 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls State Park, bordered on 2 sides by State Forest, excellent hunting site. Asking $145,000 for house and lot. Call 423/618-4273 please. BS13-14

KENMORE AUTO WASHER – Maytag auto dryer, $125, both available March 22. 949-7129. T12S13

GUN CARRY CLASS – call for reservations, information. 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS12-14

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. T12-13S13-14

FOR RENT – 1BR, 1BA, $400. 423/582-0453. T12-13S13-14

THE FOLLOWING ABANDONED VEHICLES – will be sold at public auction for unpaid towing and storage bills at Twin City Motors, 229 Thrasher Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN, March 28, 2018, 11 a.m. 2003 Dodge VIN# 1D7FL16X63S288178; 1987 Chevrolet VIN# 3GCCW80Z2HS902937; 1993 Ford VIN#1FTCR10XXPPB84726. T12S13

FULL BLOODED GERMAN SHEPHERD – 3 months old, free to good home. 447-3165 or 448-0308. B12S13

STANDING AT STUD – 5 TWH, 2 blue roans, 2 spotted, 1 pusher. 423/883-5696. TS12-13

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS12-15

PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE – 949-3969. TS12-15

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B12-23S13-24

ACCEPTING RESUMES – for full-time/part-time help caring for elderly man. Applicant must have current CNA license, 2 years experience minimum. Hours vary. Send resume to P.O. Box 1823, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS12-13

20 ACRES ON CAGLE MOUNTAIN – private. 423/949-3969. TS12-15

B&T LAWN SERVICE – mowing and detail, tree trimming, small backhoe work. 334/614-9197 or 423/315-9195. BS12-13

DRIVERS – Regional, OTR, Teams. Great pay, benefits & miles. New pay rates! Vacation. Direct deposit weekly. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 855-856-7985. B11-14S12-15

COAL TOKENS/SCRIP WANTED – I buy coal tokens, also called scrip, from the coal mines located at Lusk Community. Interested in WWI and WWII items. Call/text Joe, 423/297-2221. B11-12S12-13

BEACHFRONT CONDO – Gulf Shores, Alabama. Summer, fall rentals available now. Beautifully appointed beachfront, 2 bedroom condo in Royal Palms. Oceanview in every room! Locally owned and managed. Check out details: VRBO #293274 or call 423/596-2666. T11-12S12-13

FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, $350 plus $350 deposit, water furnished in Daus. 762-3315. T11-12S12-13

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000, Daus. 423/949-4816. B11-14S12-15

ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED! 1 CDL Class A or B, 1 Non-CDL. Home every other day – NO weekend. Blue Trucking – Coalmont, TN, 931/692-8001. TS11-12

AMP ELECTRIC – licensed and insured. Brian Morgan, 352/516-1686 or James Thurman, 423/421-3996. BS11-14

RENT – 3BR, 1.5BA house, Dunlap, $700/month. 423/322-6245. TNTS10

HOUSE FOR SALE – 506 Hudlow Loop. Ranch style 2BR with attached garage, Stone Creek frontage. Situated on 2 acres. $73,900. 810/533-0394. TS11-22

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440 or 423/994-2025. TS10-13

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – give us a call for your lawn care needs. 30 years experience. Free estimates. 949-2776. TS10-15

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS9-17

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. Call 423/448-0605. BS10-13

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T8S9

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. B8-19S9-20

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

YARD OR FARM WORK – after school and Saturdays, hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS8-13

