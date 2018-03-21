Roma Lee Layne McWilliams, 75, of Dunlap, died March 17, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Allen and Edna Bryant Layne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and Thelma Kelly McWilliams; brother, Allen Bryant Layne; and nephew, Joshua Layne.

Roma was a lifelong resident of Sequatchie County and grew up in the Daus community. She had resided in the Elm Hill community with her husband of 58 years where they raised their children and operated a dairy farm for several years. She was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church and graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1961.

Throughout her life, she wore many hats – devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, beloved sister, and cousin for her family.

To serve her community, she donned other hats to share her many talents and enrich the lives of others. She was a classmate, friend to many, beautician, restaurant owner, excellent cook, factory worker at Dunlap Industries, county commissioner serving the first district, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee member, and a member of the local Red Hat Society.

Her love, memories, and dreams live on through her husband, Kelly McWilliams; children, Lynn McWilliams, Beth (Barry) Basham, and Kay (William R. Johnson) Stockwell; grandchildren, Malcolm Hall, Daniel (Greta) Basham, Aaron (Lakyn) Basham, Maygen (Joshua) Key, Brent Basham, James Stockwell, and Bradlee Stockwell; great-grandchildren, Abigail Grace Basham, and Cana Reese Basham; brothers, Mike Layne and Tyke (Rhonda) Layne; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, March 21 at McWilliams Cemetery with Bro. Bill Cross officiating.

