Martha Long Nolan

Martha D. Long Nolan, age 70, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 15, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center.

She was loving, caring, and very family oriented. She was always smiling, never forgot anyone’s birthday and had a silly sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Long Sr. and Ollie Ida Camp.

She is survived by daughter, Stephanie (John) Carter; three brothers, Jack Long Jr., Dunlap, Barry (Sherry) Long, Chattanooga, and Lonnie (Nancy) Long, Chattanooga; several nieces and nephews.

No visitation will be held. Private family services are scheduled for a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.