Cecil Lee Barnes, age 81, of Spencer passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Bernice Barnes; son, Johnny Cecil Barnes; grandson, Noah Dodson; sisters, Geneva Singleton and Mary Barnes; and brothers, John Thomas Barnes, Jimmy Ray Barnes, Herbert Joe Barnes and Alvin Barnes.

He is survived by his current wife, Louise Whitmire; four children – sons, James (Rhonda) Barnes of Bon Air Mountain, Sparta and Richard (Leona) Hampton of Crossville; and daughters, Vivian (Ronnie) Dodson of Spencer and Pamela (Virgil) Singleton of Dunlap; step-daughter, Mary (Sam) Kennedy of Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Ellen Barnett, and brother, Allen Nicholes Bridgett, both of Whitwell; and sister-in-law, Willene Barnes of Dunlap.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 17 at Mooneyham Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Sullivan officiating. Burial was in Mooneyham Cemetery.

Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.