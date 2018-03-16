Week of 3/19/18

HELP WANTED – Hughes Produce needing cashier, 10-15 hours per week including Sundays. 423/305-2320. TS12

ACCEPTING RESUMES – for full-time/part-time help caring for elderly man. Applicant must have current CNA license, 2 years experience minimum. Hours vary. Send resume to P.O. Box 1823, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS12-13

LUMBER, LUMBER & LUMBER – all at Daus Building Supply, 5 miles south of Dunlap on Hwy. 28. 949-2820. TS12

GUN CARRY CLASS – call for reservations, information. 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS12-14

20 ACRES ON CAGLE MOUNTAIN – private. 423/949-3969. TS12-15

BUILDING? Call Daus Building Supply for all your needs. 949-2820. TS12

STANDING AT STUD – 5 TWH, 2 blue roans, 2 spotted, 1 pusher. 423/883-5696. TS12-13

CASE KNIVES, ORCA COOLERS – Zippo lighters in stock at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS12

PLYWOOD, DOORS, INSULATION – treated lumber, block, cement, paint, plumbing, electrical & more at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS12

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS12-15

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS12

PEST CONTROL TECHNICIAN NEEDED – permanent position, work days are Monday through Friday, very good job! Must have at least 6 months experience with TN State certification. Starts at $500 weekly, raises are available based on performance and time on job, also commission for all jobs sold. Benefits, holidays, paid vacation, raises, Medical, Dental available. MUST LIVE WITHIN 20 MILES of Dunlap. Background check, required drug testing, driving record and a valid drivers license. Must be 21 or older. Download application from pureguardpestcontrol.com. 423/949-5400. TS11-12

PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE – 949-3969. TS12-15

ESTATE SALE – Saturday-Sunday, 123 Buckshot Lane. Rain or shine. Every weekend till all gone. B11S12

FOR RENT – nice 2BR apartment, water furnished, no smoking or pets, $450 plus $200 deposit. 949-2698. References required. TS12

HOUSE CLEANING – churches, reliable and honest. Two Sisters and a Bucket. 334/614-9197. BS12

B&T LAWN SERVICE – mowing and detail, tree trimming, small backhoe work. 334/614-9197 or 423/315-9195. BS12-13

DRIVERS – Regional, OTR, Teams. Great pay, benefits & miles. New pay rates! Vacation. Direct deposit weekly. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 855-856-7985. B11-14S12-15

COAL TOKENS/SCRIP WANTED – I buy coal tokens, also called scrip, from the coal mines located at Lusk Community. Interested in WWI and WWII items. Call/text Joe, 423/297-2221. B11-12S12-13

FOR SALE – 2 dining room sets; solid wood, $125; round glass, metal, wood, $300. Call 423/448-0731. B11S12

FOR SALE – riding mowers, push mowers, parts & repairs. Bayline boat with trailer. Briggs pressure washer. 423/881-4641. T11S12

BEACHFRONT CONDO – Gulf Shores, Alabama. Summer, fall rentals available now. Beautifully appointed beachfront, 2 bedroom condo in Royal Palms. Oceanview in every room! Locally owned and managed. Check out details: VRBO #293274 or call 423/596-2666. T11-12S12-13

2004 FORD F-250 – diesel, 4-wheel drive, Lariet, 1-owner, 84k miles, $16,000. 423/554-3365, 304-6472. BS11-12

FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, $350 plus $350 deposit, water furnished in Daus. 762-3315. T11-12S12-13

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000, Daus. 423/949-4816. B11-14S12-15

LIEN SALE – 6188 Hwy. 28, VIN # KMHDN46DX40893731. March 21st. T11S12

FOR SALE – 1995 Z71 Chevrolet truck, 4-wheel drive, all running gears working & good shape, some inside cosmetic work, $3,500. 423/260-0777. T11S12

HAY FOR SALE – 5’x5’ rolls, $25. 423/413-3866. BS11-12

ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED! 1 CDL Class A or B, 1 Non-CDL. Home every other day – NO weekend. Blue Trucking – Coalmont, TN, 931/692-8001. TS11-12

SERVICES OFFERED – Tennessee Handyman & Lawnmower Repair. From roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, pressure washing. 423/881-4641. T11S12

AMP ELECTRIC – licensed and insured. Brian Morgan, 352/516-1686 or James Thurman, 423/421-3996. BS11-14

RENT – 3BR, 1.5BA house, Dunlap, $700/month. 423/322-6245. TNTS10

SEQUATCHIE FARMERS CO-OP – 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327, 423/949-2161. 12% coarse beef feed, 50# bag, $5.50; whole yellow corn, 50# bag, $5.50; 12% pellet beef feed, 50# bag, $5.75; 50# fescue/orchard grass mix, $62,50; straw, $5.25 per bale. TS11-12

SEQUATCHIE FARMERS CO-OP – 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327, 423/949-2161, is taking orders for bulk lime spreading. TS11-12

HOUSE FOR SALE – 506 Hudlow Loop. Ranch style 2BR with attached garage, Stone Creek frontage. Situated on 2 acres. $73,900. 810/533-0394. TS11-22

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440 or 423/994-2025. TS10-13

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – give us a call for your lawn care needs. 30 years experience. Free estimates. 949-2776. TS10-15

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS9-17

ATV PARTS & REPAIR – all brands, specializing in Honda, Kawasaki, Yam, Suz, 40 years experience. 187 Cartwright Loop, Whitwell. Please call ahead, 423/653-9517. T9-11S10-12

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. Call 423/448-0605. BS10-13

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T8S9

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. B8-19S9-20

YARD OR FARM WORK – after school and Saturdays, hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS8-13

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

GREEN GIANT ARBORVITAE – $40; burning bushes, $20; will plant for you, $10 each. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. TS7-12

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 Weekly Mailing Brochures From Home Genuine Opportunity. Helping home workers since 2001! Start Immediately! www. IncomeCentral.net. TP-BTS12

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS12

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

