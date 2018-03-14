Vernon Eugene Gifford, 75, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018.

He was a veteran in the United States Army and in the grocery business for many years. He started with Red Food stores and ended with Pruett’s Food Town. After retirement, he moved to the farm in Dunlap, where he lived in peace and quiet with his favorite dogs, Chipper, Suzie and Rhea, his cats and cattle. Vernon was loved by many and always passed on his need to give to others as he did after he left this world through organ donation. His eyes will be used for someone who could not see and that’s exactly what he would have wanted.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ralph Fisher; uncles, Leon Stubblefield and James Stubblefield; and other uncles and aunts.

Survivors include his son, Jim Gifford of Hixson; daughter, Adrianne McFalls of Arizona; mother, Mamie Fisher of Red Bank; brother, Lark Gifford, Jr. of Flat Rock, Alabama.; sister, Shirley Gifford of Red Bank; stepsons, Mark Woodall of Ringgold and John Woodall of Harrison; step daughter, Virginia Woodall of Trenton, Georgia; and a special granddaughter, Lexie Woodall, who loved him dearly.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 10 at Hamilton Funeral Home with Pastor Odell Broadway officiating. Interment followed at Levi Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Hamilton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike.