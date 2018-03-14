Timothy Shrader

Timothy Christian Shrader, 38, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Tim was a hard worker where he was employed at Stone Sales. He loved camping and fishing and was a boat captain of Sequatchie Bass Team. He was a member of Flat Mountain Baptist Church, where he once served as youth leader.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Michael Shrader; brother, Scott Shrader; and mother-in-law, Lorene Guy.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Guy Shrader; mother, Brenda (Johnny) Grimsley; daughter, Tasi (Joey) Roberts Lee; sons, Scott Bradley Shrader and Christian Blake Shrader; grandsons, Donnie and Cullen Lee; brother, Michael (Lee Ann) Shrader; nephew, Cody Shrader; nieces, Amber and Ashley Schrader; father-in-law, Steve (Cheryl) Guy; and boss, Tony and Shelia Farrow.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Pope Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.