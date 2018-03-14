Jackie Elmore

Jackie Randall Elmore, 57, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, March 9, 2018. He was of the Church of God faith.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Easterly Elmore; parents, Jackie and Shirley Higdon Elmore; children, Sarah Elmore, Edmund Hatfield, Amanda Hatfield, Charles (Meghan) Hatfield, and Jessica (Lonnie) Sabella; siblings, Tim Elmore, Deedee Ritter, and Mitzi Bradford; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 13 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Donnie Lawson officiating. Burial followed in Rogers Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.