Week of 3/12/18

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS11

HAY FOR SALE – 5’x5’ rolls, $25. 423/413-3866. BS11-12

NEED YOUR YARD MOWED? Call TJ’s Mowing Service. Free estimates. 423/290-6321. BS11

2004 FORD F-250 – diesel, 4-wheel drive, Lariet, 1-owner, 84k miles, $16,000. 423/554-3365, 304-6472. BS11-12

ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED! 1 CDL Class A or B, 1 Non-CDL. Home every other day – NO weekend. Blue Trucking – Coalmont, TN, 931/692-8001. TS11-12

PEST CONTROL TECHNICIAN NEEDED – permanent position, work days are Monday through Friday, very good job! Must have at least 6 months experience with TN State certification. Starts at $500 weekly, raises are available based on performance and time on job, also commission for all jobs sold. Benefits, holidays, paid vacation, raises, Medical, Dental available. MUST LIVE WITHIN 20 MILES of Dunlap. Background check, required drug testing, driving record and a valid drivers license. Must be 21 or older. Download application from pureguardpestcontrol.com. 423/949-5400. TS11-12

AMP ELECTRIC – licensed and insured. Brian Morgan, 352/516-1686 or James Thurman, 423/421-3996. BS11-14

EXCELLENT CONDITION DINING TABLE – 6 chairs, $600; 2-piece lighted Hutch, $550; both $950; 12’ Entertainment Center, $650. Dunlap, 254/203-0716. TS11

HORSE QUALITY HAY – covered, palleted, 4×4, local delivery. Dunlap. 423/658-2174. TS11

SEQUATCHIE FARMERS CO-OP – 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327, 423/949-2161. 12% coarse beef feed, 50# bag, $5.50; whole yellow corn, 50# bag, $5.50; 12% pellet beef feed, 50# bag, $5.75; 50# fescue/orchard grass mix, $62,50; straw, $5.25 per bale. TS11-12

SEQUATCHIE FARMERS CO-OP – 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327, 423/949-2161, is taking orders for bulk lime spreading. TS11-12

FOR SALE OR LEASE – rural 5,000+ sq. ft. of new cabin with 3.5 attached garages on 5+ acres (river). Purchase early so you can pick your many blueberries and peaches. Handicapped ok and business. Large home (2 families), easy owner financing. 949-9496. TS11

RENT – 3BR, 1.5BA house, Dunlap, $700/month. 423/322-6245. TNTS10

HOUSE FOR SALE – 506 Hudlow Loop. Ranch style 2BR with attached garage, Stone Creek frontage. Situated on 2 acres. $73,900. 810/533-0394. TS11-22

HUGE MOVING SALE – Grandview Subdivision, 736 Clearbrooks Drive, Signal Mountain, great stuff & great prices. March 17, 9 a.m. – ?? EST. Rain or shine. TS11

IF YOU HAD HIP OR KNEE REPLACEMENT SURGERY – and suffered an infection between 2010 and the present time, you may be entitled to compensation. Call Attorney Charles H. Johnson, 1-800-535-5727. B10S11

PEST CONTROL TECHNICIAN – HumBug Pest Control®. We are seeking a service professional to perform treatments for residential & commercial properties. This individual must have a positive attitude, professional appearance, good work ethic, be honest & be customer friendly. Applicant must be able to pass a TBI background check. Send resumes to jobs@humbugpestcontrol.com. 423/447-7254 or 423/949-3527. T10S11

DRIVERS – home daily & regional runs! Great benefits, 401k!! Vacation/holidays. Late model equipment. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. B9-10S10-11

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440 or 423/994-2025. TS10-13

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – give us a call for your lawn care needs. 30 years experience. Free estimates. 949-2776. TS10-15

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000. Daus, 423/949-4816. TS11-14

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS9-17

ATV PARTS & REPAIR – all brands, specializing in Honda, Kawasaki, Yam, Suz, 40 years experience. 187 Cartwright Loop, Whitwell. Please call ahead, 423/653-9517. T9-11S10-12

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, C/H/A, $425/month, $200 deposit. 702-0766. BS10-11

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. Call 423/448-0605. BS10-13

SENIOR MALE EXPERIENCED – looking for full or part-time janitorial work. 423/554-5055. BS10-11

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR SALE – get-away home or hunting lodge with 5 acres, D/W, 3BR, 2BA, mountain stone fireplace, decks with covers, garage, 6 miles down Hiwasse Bowater Road, $80,000. 386/681-8058, ask for Wayne. TS8-11

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T8S9

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. B8-19S9-20

YARD OR FARM WORK – after school and Saturdays, hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS8-13

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 2BR, Wheelertown Avenue, Pikeville. $550 month. No pets, no smokers. 423/834-0429. B7-10S8-11

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

GREEN GIANT ARBORVITAE – $40; burning bushes, $20; will plant for you, $10 each. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. TS7-12

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre- 1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS11

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

