Estle Sims Newman, 84, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joe Roy Newman; parents, Eschol and Mamie Cooley Sims; sisters, Vestel Sims, Verdean Brown, Loretta Ferguson and Bonnie Harvey; and brothers, Haskell Sims and Ivan Sims.

Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Newman, Connie (Steve) Johnson and Tracy Newman; sons, Michael (Mary Ann Boston) Newman, Barry Newman, Keith (Sheri Greene) Newman, and Robert Paul Newman; brother, Nevin Sims; sister-in-law, Lorenza Newman; grandchildren, Justin Johnson, Dillon Ewton, Mitzy Boston, Courtney Skyles, Matthew Ewton and Skyler Newman; great-grandchildren, Amber and Cheylyn Boston, Cassius Ewton and Caroline Johnson; great-great-granddaughter, Kylie Ann Pursley; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Cordell Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements