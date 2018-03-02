Week of 3/5/18

HAVE CNA NURSING HOME EXPERIENCE – and house cleaning experience. Need to earn $50 week, minimal hours, negotiable. 423/949-4410. TS10

STOLEN RED TRUCK – Lewis Chapel, leave intact with all tools & tires and I won’t press charges. 423/802-6390. TS10

CASE KNIVES, ORCA COOLERS – Zippo lighters in stock at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS10

GUN CARRY CLASS – Call for reservations, information. 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS10

BUILDING? – Call Daus Building Supply for all your needs, 949-2820. TS10

LUMBER, LUMBER & LUMBER – all at Daus Building Supply, 5 miles south of Dunlap on Hwy. 28. 949-2820. TS10

PLYWOOD, DOORS, INSULATION – treated lumber, block, cement, paint, plumbing, electrical & more at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS10

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS10

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Pressure washing, fences. 423/881-4641. BS10

REGISTERED GERMAN SHEPHERDS – parents on premises. 3 months old, $275. 447-3165, 285-2973. BS10

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440 or 423/994-2025. TS10-13

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – give us a call for your lawn care needs. 30 years experience. Free estimates. 949-2776. TS10-15

RENT – 3BR, 1.5BA house, Dunlap, $700/month. 423/322-6245. TNTS10

HOME FOR RENT – near Dunlap, 243-4045. TS10

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS9-10

FOR SALE – riding mowers, push mowers, parts & repairs. Bayline boat with trailer, $300. All mowers & work guaranteed. 423/881-4641. BS10

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS9-17

LEIN SALE – VIN# 5W0FW503X8L000066, 3/7/18. 423/949-7433, 16584 Rankin Avenue, Dunlap. Will be sold at a private sealed bid auction for towing, storage and/or repair bills, etc. T9S10

I WILL STAY WITH THE ELDERLY IN THE PIKEVILLE AREA – Please call 423/394-3301, if no answer, leave a detailed message and I will return your call. BS10

ATV PARTS & REPAIR – all brands, specializing in Honda, Kawasaki, Yam, Suz, 40 years experience. 187 Cartwright Loop, Whitwell. Please call ahead, 423/653-9517. T9-11S10-12

HOUSECLEANING – reliable and honest. 2 Sisters & A Bucket. 334/614-9197. BS9-10

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. Call 423/448-0605. BS10-13

SENIOR MALE EXPERIENCED – looking for full or part-time janitorial work. 423/554-5055. BS10-11

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, C/H/A, $425/month, $200 deposit. 702-0766. BS10-11

HOME FOR SALE – very nice neighborhood, remodeled/updated home, Birchwood Street, Pikeville. 3BR, 1BA, $87,500. Possible rent to own. 447-7981. BS10-13

FOUND – little brown chihuahua around high school. 423/618-3792. T9S10

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR SALE – brown suede reclining couch and loveseat, $500. Oversized club chair and ottoman, $150. Full size bedroom suite, no mattress, $400. Maroon-checked couch and loveseat, $300. Green slate dining suite, $150. Several chest of drawers, much, much more. 423/240-6302. TS9-10

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS7-10

PEST CONTROL TECHNICIAN – HumBug Pest Control®. We are seeking a service professional to perform treatments for residential & commercial properties. This individual must have a positive attitude, professional appearance, good work ethic, be honest & be customer friendly. Applicant must be able to pass a TBI background check. Send resumes to jobs@humbugpestcontrol.com. 423/447-7254 or 423/949-3527. B9S10

DRIVERS – home daily & regional runs! Great benefits, 401k!! Vacation/holidays. Late model equipment. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. B9-10S10-11

FOR SALE – 40 gallon water heater, natural gas, $250. 706/996-1347. B9S10

TIRE SALE – 265/75/16, $109 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS9-10

HAY FOR SALE – 5’x5’ rolls, $25. 423/413-3866. BS9-10

DAUS, TN – For Rent, 3BR DW, C/H/A, water, good references, $700 monthly, $500 deposit. 423/240-2251. TS9-10

FOR SALE – get-away home or hunting lodge with 5 acres, D/W, 3BR, 2BA, mountain stone fireplace, decks with covers, garage, 6 miles down Hiwasse Bowater Road, $80,000. 386/681-8058, ask for Wayne. TS8-11

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. B8-19S9-20

YARD OR FARM WORK – after school and Saturdays, hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS8-13

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 2BR, Wheelertown Avenue, Pikeville. $550 month. No pets, no smokers. 423/834-0429. B7-10S8-11

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

GREEN GIANT ARBORVITAE – $40; burning bushes, $20; will plant for you, $10 each. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. TS7-12

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS7

MACK 2000 TRI-AXLE DUMP TRUCK – 6 foot skid steer bushhog; 6 foot snow plow skid steer; 930M John Deere zero turn lawnmower. 423/413-8388. BS7-10

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS7-10

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B2-9S3-10

100th Annual East Tennessee Angus Association Sale & 5th Annual UT Institute of Agriculture Angus Production Sale Held at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN SATURDAY MARCH 17, 2018 SHOW 10:00 A.M. SALE 1:00 P.M. SELLING 60 REGISTERED ANGUS Call 816-532-0811 or email angushall@ earthlink.net for free reference booklet. Visit www. angushall.com to view sale catalog online. TP-BTS10

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels $14.95 High Speed Internet. FreeInstallation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS10

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS10

DIRECTV SELECT PACKAGE! Over 150 Channels, ONLY $35/month (for 12 mos.) Order Now! Get a $200 AT&T Visa Rewards Gift Card (some restrictions apply) CALL 1- 844-230-4803. TP-BTS10

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 931-905-4465. TP-BTS10

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS10

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email bmoats@tnpress.com. TP-BTS10

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 Weekly Mailing Brochures From Home Genuine Opportunity. Helping home workers since 2001! Start Immediately! www. IncomeCentral.net. TP-BTS10

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS10

SAWMILLS from only $4397.00-MAKE & SAVE MONEY with your own bandmill-Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www. NorwoodSawmills.com 800 567-0404 Ext.300N. TP-BTS10

