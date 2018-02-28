Johnny “Wilburn” Simmons, 79, passed away Monday February 26, 2018 at Southern Health System in Winchester.

Wilburn was born in Chattanooga on November 8, 1938, the son of the late Arthur and Ruby (Swanner) Simmons.

Wilburn lived most of his life in the Brayton Community. He was formerly employed at Exceptional Enterprises. He enjoyed watching basketball & baseball games and westerns on TV.

He is survived by his brother, Donald (LaCretia) Simmons of Dunlap and his sisters, Debra (Jimmie) Doughten and Wilma (Bud Varnell) Roberts, both of Cleveland.

Funeral services for Wilburn will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve James officiating. He will be laid to rest in Brayton Cemetery.

Please share your memories of Wilburn on his on-line guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com.

The family is being served by the Vanderwall Funeral Home where they will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.